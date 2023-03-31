GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Three people died and another is seriously injured at a fire at a home in Mercer County Friday morning, according to a city official.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Crews were called to the 400 block of South Main Street in Greenville shortly after 6 a.m.

Firefighters from East End, Jamestown, West Salem Township, Transfer, and Greenville are on scene. Pymatuning Township Police Department Is also on scene.

The Mercer County Coroner and State Fire Marshal are both investigating.