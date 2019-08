The cause of the fire is still under investigation

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were called to a fire that broke out at a landfill in Lowellville Sunday evening.

Photos sent by the Poland Township Fire Department show thick, black smoke rising from the Republic Services Carbon Limestone Landfill, which is off of South Stateline Road.

The fire happened in the area of the landfill where waste management trucks back in to release garbage.

