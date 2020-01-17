Garage fire spreads to Hermitage home, destroying it

The man who lived at the house on Selina Boulevard is without a home now

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A fire that started in the garage quickly spread to a house in Hermitage, destroying it. Now fire officials are looking into how it all started.

Crews were called out to the house on Selina Boulevard just after 11 a.m. Friday. The man who lived there is without a home now.

“He was unaware when he went into the garage,” Chief John Flynn said. “He just saw the fire and immediately ran out of the house, realized he didn’t have his cell phone and ran to the neighbor’s house to call for help.”

Flynn said the house was completely up in flames when firefighters got there.

They think it started in the garage and extended into the house and a detached semi-truck cab parked in the driveway.

The man made it out safely but his house is a total loss.

“We also called American Red Cross to help out the gentleman because he really doesn’t have any clothes or any place to go,” Flynn said.

Several other fire departments also responded to help fight the flames.

Two firefighters — one from Hermitage and another from Farrell — were hurt.

“One with heat exhaustion, one with a shoulder injury,” Flynn said. “They’ve been attended to. One was transported to the hospital just as a precaution to see what kind of injury, if there was any injury to him.”