Crews battle exploding bullets in Braceville Twp. fire

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A second fire in Braceville Township in as many days is under investigation.

Crews were called just before 2 a.m. Friday to a house in the 1100 block of Bailey-Anderson Road.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

A man who lives there made it out safely. He refused treatment at the scene but was taken to the hospital by someone else to get checked out, according to dispatchers. No other injuries were reported.

While crews were trying to put out the flames, bullets that were inside the house were blowing up.

The 911 caller said an electric heater caught fire inside the house. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another house in Braceville Township was destroyed by fire Thursday on Warren Ravenna Road. The cause of that fire is under investigation as well.