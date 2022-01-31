Duplex destroyed in East Liverpool fire

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Two buildings caught fire early Monday in East Liverpool.

Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to the 800 block of Blakely Street.

ELFD Assistant Fire Chief Jason Glista said a duplex and a house next door caught fire.

A man was living in the house but the duplex was vacant. The man was able to get out of the house safely after he heard glass breaking.

“When they first got here, it was 4 degrees. It’s up to a balmy 11 right now. That was not a factor at first, but it becomes a factor now with them trying to clean up. Everything is frozen,” said East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones.

A few people slipped and fell because of the icy conditions but no one got hurt.

The duplex was destroyed and the house sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.