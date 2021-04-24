Crews battle duplex fire north of YSU campus

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt in a duplex fire just north of Youngstown State University’s campus Saturday night.

It happened on the 800 block of Ohio Avenue around 8 p.m.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. They say it could have started outside, then caught onto the house, or it started on the second floor apartment.

Luckily, the fire was contained quickly so the structure was not a total loss and is still livable.

There was also minimal damage to the building next door.

“I woke up from a nap hearing all of these sirens. She said, ‘Abby! The neighbor’s house is on fire!’ So we ran out and it was fully engulfed in flames,” said Abby Sudano, a YSU student.

