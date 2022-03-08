LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments are at a motel fire in Lisbon Tuesday morning.

Crews from Lisbon, Hanoverton Township and West Point were called to the Travelers Motel on State Route 45 just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters and police are still on the scene, and it is unknown if there are any injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office are redirecting traffic. Route 45 is closed in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.