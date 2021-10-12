Crews battle Columbiana County fire

MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- The East Palestine Fire Department responded to a large structure fire on Tuesday just after midnight.

Flames took over a home in Middleton Township overnight in Columbiana County.

Around midnight, multiple fire crews showed up to the house on Carmel Achor Road in Middleton.

The East Palestine Fire Department and the Negley Fire Department put out the flames.

The home is a complete loss and might be torn down. The house is badly burned with some debris laying in the yard.

The renter of the home, who didn’t want to go on camera, says he and another person left the home to go see his father just up the street.

When they returned, the house was smoking.

After they got the smoke out of the home, they went back inside. The two men decided to hang out in the house.

About 45 minutes later, the house caught fire and caused a lot of damage.

The renter says he believes a hot water tank could be to blame. There was also damage inside the home as well as the smell of burnt wood.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

The renter says the plan is to tear down the home and make it a pasture.

A cause has not been determined.

First News reached out to East Palestine Fire Department but haven’t heard back yet.