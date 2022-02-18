COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a barn fire in Coitsville early Friday morning.

Crews responded from Poland, Struthers, Campbell, Lowellville, and Coitsville to the 1400 block of Coit Road around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters said that the barn was filled with cars and machinery.

Firefighters confirmed that loud bang noises were the result of the roof falling in, not an explosion. Lieutenant Bob Dutton said that the barn is destroyed.

Lieutenant Bob Dutton confirmed that there were not any injuries. The fire is still under investigation. Firefighters cleared the scene after 5 a.m.