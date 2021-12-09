Arson suspected in Youngstown fire that damaged 2 houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators suspect arson in a fire Thursday that damaged two homes.

Crews were called just after 10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Marion Avenue.

The house where the fire started is a total loss. That fire also damaged a house next door that has a “Century 21” sign in the front yard.

“Somebody from the house said someone set their house on fire. We arrived. The house you see to the left here was really an involved garage fire that got into the second floor and the attic,” said Battalion Chief Fred Beehler.

A woman and three children were inside the house that caught fire but got out safely.

Investigators say the fire is arson and stemmed from a domestic dispute.

They have a suspect who is not yet in custody.