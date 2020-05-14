Crews battle 2 fires in 9 nine days at same house in Youngstown

Another fire was reported there on May 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters worked to control a fire at a vacant house early Thursday.

Crews were called about 4:30 a.m. to the house on Delaware Avenue.

Flames were coming from the first and second floors of the house. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to allow for ventilation, according to fire officials.

No injures were reported.

This was the department’s second call to this same house in nine days. A fire was reported there on May 5.

Both incidents are under investigation.