Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Crews battle 2 fires in 9 nine days at same house in Youngstown

Local News

Another fire was reported there on May 5

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters worked to control a fire at a vacant house early Thursday.

Crews were called about 4:30 a.m. to the house on Delaware Avenue.

Flames were coming from the first and second floors of the house. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to allow for ventilation, according to fire officials.

No injures were reported.

This was the department’s second call to this same house in nine days. A fire was reported there on May 5.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com