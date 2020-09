It is their U-10 net that they saved money for over the past 2 seasons

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Crestview Soccer Club is looking for answers after they say someone damaged one of their soccer goals.

A picture was posted on social media Thursday night.

It is their U-10 net that they saved money for over the past 2 seasons.

They’re asking anyone with information on who cut these holes in the net to reach out to them privately on their Facebook page.