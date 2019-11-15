Crestview Schools add security cameras to more buses

"These cameras are extremely important for the safety so that our drivers can keep their eyes forward and not backwards," the superintendent said

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Crestview Local Schools just installed cameras inside four more school buses.

These cameras were donated by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Superintendent Matthew Manley said the bus drivers do a great job of staying alert and keeping up with the kids’ safety, but their focus has to be on the road.

The cameras will be a great help to keep a better eye on the students.

“Our drivers do a tremendous job of being kid advocates, so these cameras are extremely important for the safety so that our drivers can keep their eyes forward and not backwards,” Manley said.

Manley said they plan to keep installing cameras for the rest of the buses.