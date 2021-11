COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Local School District sent off the boys’ soccer team members as they headed to Columbus for their first state championship game.

Students and staff at the school cheered them on as they left Friday morning.

They practice Friday afternoon before the big game at 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Rebels face Grandview Heights in the Division III State Final.



The Rebels are the first boys’ soccer team from Columbiana County to advance to the state championship game.