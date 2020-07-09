Crestview moves back start date, plans for new school year

The start date has been pushed back by two days

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials with Crestview schools announced plans for returning to class in the fall.

Superintendent Matthew Manley says they will resume classes but will push the start of school back two days. Now, they’ll start school August 26, according to our print partners with the Lisbon Morning Journal.

Manley says his goal is to have every child in school every day as long as the virus will allow. Administrators have been working with county health officials to come up with a plan for the reopening.

Manley said a final version of that plan will be released by the end of the month.