Crestview Local Schools getting new waterline to solve decade-long pressure problems

Water will now be brought in from New Waterford through a 13,000-foot waterline

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Plans are in the works for a new water system to be installed at Crestview Local Schools.

The project is part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative aimed at improving water quality.

“We’ve gone to the local grocery and gotten bottled water in order to have practices,” Superintendent Matthew Manley said.

He said low water pressure — or sometimes no water at all — has been an issue at Crestview for at least the last 10 years.

Starting at the end of the school year in 2021, that won’t be the case.

“We are awarding $500,000 in the H2Ohio funding that will entail running a waterline,” said Laurie Stevenson, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will pay some of the $2.4 million water system the school district is already proposing. The rest of the money will be financed through the H2Ohio program with 0% interest.

“This one was a perfect example of where they’re pretty much ready to go. The project is designed,” Stevenson said.

“We put in new wells, they last about a year and then out they go and you spend another $60,000,” Manley said.

He said this plan is the best long-term solution. Water will now be brought in from New Waterford through a 13,000-foot waterline.

Currently, Crestview gets its water from wells on school property — a system that requires a backup plan ready at all times.

“They have 3,000-gallon tankers ready to go to fill our system if we can’t draw enough from the ground,” Manley said.

New Waterford Mayor Shane Patrone said this won’t add any extra taxes. If anything, it could end up saving people money.

“The nice thing is it allows us to have increased water customers, which will help us in the future, not having to increase water bills or sewer bills,” Patrone said.

This is the first H2Ohio drinking water infrastructure project announced by the Ohio EPA.