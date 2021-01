The project was approved yesterday during a Board of Control meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction is expected to begin on the Crescent Street bridge this year.

It’s located next to Gulu Electrical Contractors, and according to deputy director of public works Chuck Shasho, it should be done later this summer.

He also said it will cost around $970,000 for the reconstruction. Workers will lower the bridge and make it flatter than it is now.

The plans for the project were approved Thursday during a Board of Control meeting.