MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer Area Middle School teacher Doug Schmidt is the winner of the 2023 Creative Classroom Award in Mercer County.

Schmidt is a technical education teacher. He was instructing in wood shop when our WKBN TV 27 news team presented him with the award.

“Thank you so much!” Schmidt said. “This is a surprise.”

Schmidt plans to use the money to help build a store to sell some of the crafts and gifts the students make.

“We have some serving trays, and we’ve got some stands. The boys are working on their own projects, but they are also working on some of the things for the store. We’ve been doing that for about a month now, and we’ve been selling some things and taking some orders,” Schmidt said.

Some of the money will also go towards the journalism class. Schmidt said they have been partnering with the store and have done all the media for it.

“Order forms, brochures, Facebook advertisements, and they’re in need of a good microphone because they wanted to do some social media posts where our officers would actually talk about the products. They were hoping they could use some of the money for that,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said he was a math teacher for 28 years before his hobby turned into a profession.

“Something I’ve always loved to do. The trades are really important, and I think a lot of kids have the opportunity now to use what they’re learning in here to take it beyond high school,” he said.