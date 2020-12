The accident happened Just after 6 p.m. Friday on Wilson Avenue, near Madison Street

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A crash closed of a portion of Wilson Avenue in Campbell Friday.

The accident happened early Friday evening on Wilson Avenue, near Madison Street.

One vehicle rolled down an embankment, landing on railroad tracks.

The road was closed as crews worked to remove the car. The road has since reopened.

We don’t yet know if anyone was hurt.