HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard and Mooney communities came together to remember two of their own Monday.

A memorial was held during a volleyball game between Mooney and Hubbard at Hubbard for Mark Pelini and Jillian Marian who died in a car accident last weekend. Both were 31 years old.

Jillian was a Hubbard High School math teacher.

“She was really trying to engage students to want to like math or to do well,” said Brittany Tucker, Jillian’s best friend.

Jillian’s boyfriend, Mark Pelini, returned to Youngstown after college to work for his dad and helped coach Mooney football.

“He loved Youngstown. He had so many friends. He loved being around family, family dinners,” said Vince Pelini, Mark’s father.

Both Mark and Jillian died in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. Not long after they started dating, Mark told his dad he had found the one.

“He was never happier. He said when you know it, you know it. You don’t have to be together long,” Pelini said.

Brittany Tucker said the couple shared a “beautiful relationship.”

“Both of them were strong believers in God. They loved children, their students,” she said.

In front of both families, both Hubbard High School and Mooney High School volleyball teams paid their respects with uplifting words and a moment of silence before the game.

“It’s humbling. We are thankful. We appreciate it, all the love and support,” Tucker said.

The young kids in high school and grade schools who share this can learn from them,” Pelini said.