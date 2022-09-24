BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and two others are injured in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike, (I-76), according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the turnpike in the westbound lanes in between Route 7 and I-680 interchange.

OSHP said the accident involved a car and a semi truck. The car was driving in the eastbound lanes when it went off the road, over-corrected and swerved over the median, hitting the oncoming semi truck.

The 75-year-old female driver died on impact. Her 39-year-old daughter and the semi driver were both taken to different hospitals with minor injuries.

OSHP has not released their identities.

Drivers should expect a traffic slowdown in that area. I-76 EB is clear and I-76 WB is open but moving slowly while police clear the scene.