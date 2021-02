A box truck lost a wheel and a small SUV couldn't avoid hitting the loose tire

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic was down to just one lane on Interstate 76 after a crash Friday morning.

It happened just east of Route 534 in Milton Township.

A box truck lost a wheel and a small SUV couldn’t avoid hitting the loose tire. The SUV rolled over into the median.

No one was seriously hurt.

Drivers say traffic was backed up in the area.