NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on I-76 eastbound near the North Bailey Road exit is slowing traffic early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. One lane of traffic was closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

Troopers think a driver fell asleep and hit an SUV on the side of the road.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.