COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police shut down a portion of State Route 14 after a crash in front of the Way Station on Friday. The area reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Route 14 and Springfield Road.

A semi-truck and an SUV were involved.

Route 14 between County Line Road and East Park Avenue was shut down while crews cleaned up.