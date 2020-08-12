Crash sends mother, two children to hospital in Lawrence Co.

Neshannock police were called to the crash on State Route 18, in front of Sheetz

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A mother and her two kids were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Neshannock Township Wednesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., Neshannock police were called to the crash on State Route 18, in front of Sheetz.

According to police, a New Castle woman was pulling out of Sheetz to go southbound on State Route 18 when she collided with a vehicle in the northbound turning lane.

The second driver, also from New Castle, was taken to Jameson Hospital with her two kids for minor injuries.

Lanes were shut down for some time while crews cleared the crash.

The first driver was charged with the left turn, while the second driver was charged with having a suspended license.