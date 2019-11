Traffic was rerouted while crews cleaned up the mess

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Schools were on a two-hour delay and Holy Family School was closed Friday because of a crash on Route 224.

Poland Superintendent David Janofa said a flatbed truck crashed in front of Holy Family Church, spilling diesel fuel.

Several accidents were reported across the Valley on almost every major road Friday morning.