GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) - Below the Pymatuning Reservoir is where a kayaking trip begins down what's known as the Shenango River Water Trail. It's led by Carried Away Outfitters of Greenville. Owner Casey Shilling hopes the River of the Year designation will help.

"Being an outfitter on the river, it's definitely going to help put this area on the map," Shilling said.