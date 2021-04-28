Crash on I-80 backs up traffic for miles in Mercer County

Traffic is backed up over 11 miles

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Traffic has been backed up for over 10 miles due to a crash on Interstate 80 in Shenango Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, I-80 eastbound is down to one lane in Mercer County while crews continue cleaning up the crash.

The West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department shared photos from the crash on their Facebook page.

Courtesy of West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department

PennDOT is reporting that the crash happened between the I-80 Welcome Center and Exit 4A – I-376 East/New Castle.

Both eastbound lanes were previously closed, but one has since reopened. The remainder of the roadway is expected to reopen later in the day.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.