Crash on 224 in Boardman causes traffic delays
The crash happened near Perkins Restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - An accident along Route 224 in Boardman slowed traffic Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the middle turning lane around 2 p.m. near Perkins Restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road, near Bristolwood Drive.
One lane was closed to traffic while emergency responders tended to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman rescued from high waters after kayak tips over on Neshannock Creek
- Champion neighbors also struggle with severe weather damage on Sunday
- Residents in one Warren neighborhood come together to clean up storm damage
- Brookfield residents hit hard after Sunday storms tear through Trumbull County