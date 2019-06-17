Crash on 224 in Boardman causes traffic delays Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - An accident along Route 224 in Boardman slowed traffic Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the middle turning lane around 2 p.m. near Perkins Restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road, near Bristolwood Drive.

One lane was closed to traffic while emergency responders tended to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.