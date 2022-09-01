MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in the area caused power outages affecting about 8,500 customers in Girard, McDonald, Austintown and Youngstown.

FirstEnergy spokeswoman Lauren Siburkis said the estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the outage, McDonald Local Schools dismissed students early.

K-6 students at Roosevelt were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Parents were told to either pick up their children or notify the district that it was OK to release them; otherwise, students would remain at the building until normal dismissal time, according to information released from the district to the community.

Due to the crash, there are traffic delays on Salt Springs Road, between the two truck stops.