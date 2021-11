YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a crash involving one of their units.

A neighborhood response unit crashed into a vehicle on Mercer Street near Edwards Street just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the unit was in pursuit at the time of the crash.

There were some injuries but police would not tell us how many were taken to the hospital.

Police would not tell us why the unit was chasing the other vehicle.