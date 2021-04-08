Driver of Hummer charged with OVI following crash with semi-truck

Investigators say the driver of the Hummer first hit a vehicle near Dunkin' Donuts but kept going, later hitting the semi

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a Hummer is being charged with OVI following a crash with a semi-truck in Trumbull County.

The crash happened on Route 46 near Hiram Place Drive in Howland around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver of the Hummer was headed northbound on Route 46 and first hit a vehicle near Dunkin’ Donuts. He kept going and then went left of center, hitting the semi.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital after complaining of a back-related injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol took the other driver into custody.