Driver of Hummer charged with OVI following crash with semi-truck

Local News

Investigators say the driver of the Hummer first hit a vehicle near Dunkin' Donuts but kept going, later hitting the semi

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a Hummer is being charged with OVI following a crash with a semi-truck in Trumbull County.

The crash happened on Route 46 near Hiram Place Drive in Howland around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver of the Hummer was headed northbound on Route 46 and first hit a vehicle near Dunkin’ Donuts. He kept going and then went left of center, hitting the semi.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital after complaining of a back-related injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol took the other driver into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com