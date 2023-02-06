LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving military vehicles is backing up traffic on a major road Monday morning.

It’s happening on Route 11 south just beyond the Tibbetts Wick road exit near the I-80 interchange in Liberty Township.

According to our First News reporter on the scene, one car seems to be smashed and there are multiple military vehicles on the side of the road that seem to be involved in the accident.

There was also a five-car pile-up on Route 11 southbound just before the military vehicle accident.

Our reporter on the scene said there were also several small accidents along Route 11.

No word yet on if any of the vehicles were headed to East Palestine.