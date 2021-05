SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called out to a crash involving a car and a mail truck in Salem Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. along Salem-Unity Road, between Lisbon Road and Davidson Avenue.

Traffic is backed up while crews clean up the scene.

According to investigators, the mail truck was pulling over to put mail in a mailbox when the car struck it.

The mail truck driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s for minor injuries.