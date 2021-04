A portion of South Avenue near E. Dewey Avenue was temporarily closed for clean up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash that stretched about three blocks of South Avenue in Youngstown.

It happened Wednesday afternoon, temporarily closing a portion of the road near E. Dewey Avenue during the clean up.

The road has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Youngstown police are investigating to determine who was at fault for the crash.