WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There were two car accidents in the same area in Warren Township Friday morning.

The first happened around 7:30 a.m. A car headed north on Kibler Toot Road SW near S. Leavitt Road SW missed a curve and went off the road, hitting a pole.

Two other cars trying to pass the scene hit each other head-on.

Two people were taken to the hospital, but were not seriously hurt.

A section of Kibler Toot Road SW will be closed while crews clean up the crashes.