Crash in North Jackson sends woman, 3 grandchildren to hospital

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and S. Lipkey Road

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Three kids and their grandmother went to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash in North Jackson.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and S. Lipkey Road.

Investigators at the scene say an Impala pulled onto Mahoning Avenue from Lipkey, causing an SUV to crash into it.

The SUV carrying a woman and her three grandchildren then went into a fence.

Everyone involved went to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.