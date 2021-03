It happened on Selkirk Bush Road just after 1 a.m.

NEWTON, FALLS Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol had a busy Saturday morning responding to several crashes across the Valley.

One in Newton Falls sent two people to the hospital.



According to the fire department, the two people were taken to the trauma unit at St. Elizabeth Health Center. We are working to find out more about their condition.

According to Highway Patrol, more information may be released later this morning.