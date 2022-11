CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Champion that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Glendola and Mahoning avenues.

Troopers say a car and an SUV were involved.

The driver of the car and one person from the SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries. We do not know their condition at this time.

Mahoning Avenue was restricted to one lane while crews cleared the scene.