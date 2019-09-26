Crash in Boardman damages utility pole

The crash happened in the area of South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Boardman, heavily damaging it.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman.

Police say a driver was heading north when he swerved into the curb lane and a hit a pole.

A witness, who did not want to be on camera said an older man was driving the van.

“I looked over at him. I even blew my horn at him one time and he didn’t even acknowledge nothing. It’s almost like he had no clue where he was at,” the witness said.

The road was temporarily shut down for clean-up, but it reopened around 1:15 p.m.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to repair the line.