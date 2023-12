NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver was found at fault in a crash at the intersection of West and E. Federal Streets in Niles Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:08 pm.

Traffic Officer Shawn Crank says the woman who was in her 80s ran the stop sign on West Street and hit a heating and cooling van traveling east on E. Federal Street. Crank says the collision caused the van to spin into a mud puddle before it toppled over.

Screws from the van spilled onto the road.

No one was hurt.