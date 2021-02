The accident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday near Hamman Drive and Kirk Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – About 2,000 customers are without power in Austintown after a vehicle hit a pole.

The accident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday near Hamman Drive and Kirk Road.

The driver told police he was trying to avoid hitting a deer. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Power should be restored by 1 a.m., according to First Energy.