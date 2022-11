YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major road was blocked — but is now open — after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around the 200 block of Midlothian Blvd. just after Rush Blvd. The road was closed while police cleaned up the scene.

There were only minor injuries in the crash and no one was taken to the hospital.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.