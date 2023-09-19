EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person has been killed and another person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving an Amish buggy in East Lackawannock Township.

The victims were both inside the buggy on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road, just down the road from the township building. Crews have the area blocked off.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.