VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Two women have been sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Niles Vienna Road Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near upper Girard Lake.

According to Richard Brannon, chief of the Vienna Fire Department, two women were traveling in opposite directions on Niles Vienna Road when they collided head-on. Both women were driving SUVs at the time.

One woman was trapped inside of her SUV, and the fire department had to cut her out.

Brandon says both women were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and are in serious condition. The road will remain closed as crews are working to clean up the scene.