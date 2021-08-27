Crash closes portion of Route 82 WB in Trumbull County

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash has closed a portion of Route 82 in Brookfield Township.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday on Route 82 at Addison Road.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling a steel coil and a car collided at the intersection.

Injuries were reported but we don’t know how severe.

Route 82 westbound at Addison Road is closed. Route 82 eastbound is down to one lane because of a paving project there.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report as more information becomes available.

