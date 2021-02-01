Crash closes portion of I-376 in Mercer, Lawrence counties

Emergency crews are on the scene

(WYTV) – Interstate 376 eastbound is closed in parts of Mercer and Lawrence counties after a tractor trailer crash Monday morning.

The roadway is closed to traffic between the New Wilmington/Pulaski exit (Exit 5) in Lawrence County and the West Middlesex exit (Exit 2) in Mercer County.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-376 should take the Middlesex exit (Exit 2) to Route 18 (New Castle Road) to Route 208, then back to I-376.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if anyone was injured. Emergency crews are on the scene.

