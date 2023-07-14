LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A medical helicopter is on scene after the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash that closed Route 11 in Lisbon Friday morning.

Troopers were called to Miller Road on Route 11, north of State Route 154, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Troopers did not say what caused the crash. Both drivers were injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.

OSP recommends that drivers take the Leetonia/Columbiana exit for the time being.

One lane is now open in the area.

First News is on scene and will continue to update this developing story.