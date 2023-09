BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters and EMS from Braceville, Newton Falls and Warren Township were called to a two-car accident in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of state Routes 5 and 534 around 1 a.m.

Firefighters from Braceville said two people were entrapped inside their vehicles and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters said drivers need to remember to drive defensively and expect the unexpected to happen.