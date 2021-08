MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of residents on Youngstown’s south side and in Boardman were without power Monday evening after a crash on Southern Boulevard.

A van hit a utility pole around 11 p.m. near the entrance to Akron Children’s Hospital. We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

The power was back on by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, over 4,000 customers in Youngstown and over 5,000 customers in Boardman were affected for a few hours.